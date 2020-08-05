Cardinals return to St. Louis, add players from Springfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St Louis Cardinals are back home and back on the Busch Stadium diamond.

This comes after spending six days of isolation in a Milwaukee hotel.

The team will hold another workout Thursday afternoon and then restart the season at home against the Chicago Cubs.

Yadier Molina, Paul Dejong and five others are not with the team as they stay quarantined while recovering from the COVID-19 virus.

Skipper Mike Shildt says Tommy Edman will take Dejong’s spot at short and KK Kim is moving into the starting rotation.

“This is a virus that almost five million people have in our country,” Shildt said. “There’s a reason the world is shut down. This thing is stealthy and this thing moves quick and it is clearly nasty. It’s been surprising to me the fact that it was able to spread with people. I don’t know what more some people could have done. I know the people who are involved and they’re very responsible people. I witnessed the behavior of responsibility. I know people were diligent at what they were doing at the ballpark.”

Meanwhile, the Cardinals satellite camp continues at Hammons Field in Springfield.

The Cardinals still will not allow any media access to the ballpark.

But today, St. Louis called up four players from Springfield: pitchers Alex Reyes, Genesis Cabrera and Roel Ramirez and infielder Max Schrock.

Catcher Jose Godoy will also go to St. Louis, but will be on the taxi squad as the bullpen catcher.

Prospects Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman remain in Springfield.

Shildt said the reason they did not pull up Carlson as well is because there is no current need for him.