SPRINGFIELD--Father's Day is a very special holiday in the sports world. It's our chance to celebrate the man who taught us how to ride a bike, throw a spiral, or fondly recall those endless days playing rounds of golf you wish would never end.

This year, the Springfield Cardinals have a pair of new dad’s on their roster and they’re soaking up every moment of the experience.

“It’s a beautiful thing knowing that he’s there,” said Cardinals infielder Irving Lopez. “Knowing that he made me a father.”

For more than a century, America’s pasttime has helped form a special bond between fathers and their kids.

Whether it’s reality or depicted on the silver screen, one of the simplest joys in life only requires a ball and a glove.

“I’m excited for the future to have a first catch with my son,” said Lopez.

This year, that bond is extra special for a pair of Springfield Cardinals teammates, and first time fathers.

“Its’ gonna be different. It’s a different kind of day for me,” said Lopez. “We usually celebrate my dad as a father, but now it’s gonna be my first father’s day, so i’m excited my sons here, my wife’s here with me so i’m excited for it.”

“I’m gonna call my dad…and you know my son’s with my dad right now, so, I’ll get to talk to my dad and my son for father’s day, and that’ll be extra special,” said Cardinals infielder Chandler Redmond.

For these two AA players, the motivation to make it to the big leagues was always enough, but now, it’s gone to a whole new level.

Everybody told me the same thing, when a kid comes everything changes and they’re absolutely right. Everything’s for him now and i love it. I love it that it’s all for him. Doing whatever it takes to make him happy,” Lopez said.

But like climbing through the minor leagues, fatherhood is not without it’s challenges.

“If i’m being honest, the first time i had to change a diaper that’s probably harder than being up in the box with the bases loaded,” Chuckled Lopez.

So, no matter how the new dads perform on the field, seeing the joy of their child is all that matters.

“I think the best thing about being a father is just realizing how much my dad loves me because i love my son so much. So that’s really put it into perspective,” said Redmond.

Happy Father’s Day to Chandler, Irving, and all dads out there.