Cardinals promote Carlson, return to action Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — After 18 straight postponed games, the St. Louis Cardinals are officially returning to the diamond and bringing a highly anticipated prospect along with them.

Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson will join the team this weekend as St. Louis plays a double-header at the Chicago White Sox Saturday, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said Thursday.

Carlson played 108 games for the AA Springfield Cardinals in 2019, batting .281 along with 21 home runs and 59 RBI’s.

Seth Elledge, John Nogowski, Ricardo Sanchez and Rob Kaminsky will also be joining St. Louis this weekend.

Mozeliak also confirmed there was an additional positive COVID-19 test from the weekend of a staff member.

That brings the total of Cardinal positives to 18 (10 players and eight staff members).

As for how St. Louis will travel to Chicago, Mozeliak said they will have a single bus for some of the team while the rest will drive rented cars.

The players who are a part of the ongoing Cardinals’ quarantine will drive the cars while the rest are allowed on the bus.

Game one of the double-header with the White Sox is set for 1:10 PM CT in Chicago on Saturday.