Cardinals outduel Drillers in series finale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There might have been a Major League pitcher on the mound, but the offenses took over on Sunday night.

The Springfield Cardinals scored in each of the first six innings en route to a 10-9 win in the series finale against the Tulsa Drillers at Hammons Field.

Miles Mikolas made his second rehab start for Springfield (32-52) this week, both games the Cardinals won.

On Sunday, Mikolas pitched 5.2 innings while allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits and striking out four batters.

The Cardinals scored in the bottom of the first on a Malcom Nunez RBI single to race out to a quick 1-0 lead.

Tulsa (45-39) responded in the second inning with back-to-back home runs to make it a 3-1 game.

Through the top of the fourth inning, both teams had already recorded seven runs each.

The Drillers would not plate a run until the final inning of play.

The Cardinals on the other hand scored a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning to extend it to a 10-7 game.

Tyler Pike entered in relief of Mikolas pitching the next 2.2 innings and allowing only one earned run before Jacob Bosiokovic closed the door.

With a walk in the fourth inning, Nick Plummer extended his record on-base streak to 34 games in a row.

The Cardinals are on the road for a series with the Arkansas Travelers before returning to Hammons Field for the penultimate home series of the year against Wichita.