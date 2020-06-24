Cardinals, MLB still working out taxi squad details

ST. LOUIS, Mo–There will be baseball at Hammons Field this summer, but it won’t be what we’re used to with the Double AA Springfield Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals taxi squad team will be made up of selected minor league players who will set up camp at Hammons Field.

Major League baseball is still working out the details on the taxi squad.

Derrick Goold from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that 44 players will report to Busch Stadium by July 1st.

14 will then be sent to Springfield to join 16 other players that will report directly to Hammons Field.

This group of players will work out, and play intersquad games and stay sharp in case they need to be called up to the big league squad.

There’s still a lot to be worked out.

“I don’t know yet if we’re required to have all 40 come here. Or if you’re doing a split camp. Can you take players that you’ve already optioned and put down. I don’t know what the playing rules are. I think we’ve been told we’re allowed up to 60 players. But I don’t know if that’s final or not. Not additional, 60 total. Camp One or Camp Two a total of 60,” said John Mozeliak President of Baseball Operations.