Cardinals make Marmol MLB’s youngest manager

ST. LOUIS, Mo–11 Days after firing Mike Shildt as the Cardinals manager, St. Louis hired his bench coach.

The Cardinals introduced Oli Marmol as the franchise’s 51st manager Monday morning in a zoom call.

Marmol is 35 years old and becomes the youngest Cardinals skipper since 1951.

To put this in perspective, both Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina are older then Marmol.

Marmol has been the Cardinals bench coach since 2019, and was the first base coach the two seasons before that.

Marmol was a Cardinals draft pick in 2007, and after four years of minor league ball, he went into coaching.

He spent five seasons managing the lower level Cardinal minor league teams before joining St. Louis.

And talked about what he learned from Shildt.

“What I’ll take away from him is his attention to detail, I think it’s evident that we have all noticed the improvement in certain areas of how we play the game. That comes with, he made it important to himself and the staff, which makes it important to the players,” said Marmol.

“He’s going to be able to put his own fingerprints on this. Ultimately you hope, and expect that he learned to do things in his own way and one that he has a lot of confidence in. The easiest take away for you is to simply be able to say Oli learned a lot, he saw a lot and now he has a chance to grow from that,” said President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak.