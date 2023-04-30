Springfield–Major League baseball and Cardinals nation are mourning the passing of a legend tonight.
KOLR10’s Chris Pinson is with us to share more about the life of Mike Shannon.
Chris, Shannon wore many hats and was a beloved celebrity in and around Saint Louis.
Yeah Sydney, when you think of Redbird icons, Mike Shannon's name quickly pops into your mind. From his days on the field to his time behind the mic, Shannon's legacy in St. Louis is cemented in Cardinals red.
A native son of the Gateway City, Shannon spent more than 60 years with St. Louis' favorite franchise. He broke into the big leagues with the Cardinals in 1962, spending all 9 of his major league seasons with the organization.
Between manning third base and patrolling the outfield, Shannon helped the team reach three world series, winning titles in '64 and '67.
A kidney disease forced him to switch out his glove for a microphone in 1972, starting a magical and memorable run with Jack Buck on the Cardinals radio network that spanned nearly 30 years.
Shannon became the lead voice after Buck's death in 2002 and retired in 2021 after reaching a remarkable milestone of 50 years in the broadcast booth.