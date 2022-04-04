SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals will open up the 2022 Texas League season Friday night at home against Northwest Arkansas.

And the Cardinals have arrived at Hammons Field following a month of spring training in Jupiter, Florida.

While the players arrived in town, the grounds keepers are getting the field in tip top shape for Friday’s opener.

Monday was a check in day, with players getting their pictures taken and videos made for the big scoreboard.

They also met with the media.

Jose Leger is looking forward to his second season at the Springfield Cardinals helm.

“After being here last year, it’s just a matter of being on familar ground. Last year everything was new to me. We were so limited to access to different places. We had to get the players in different groups at certain times. We weren’t allowed to be here early. So all the limitations we had last year we don’t have this year. I have more room to play with. And work with the guys to prepare them for the year,” said Leger.