Cardinals fire Shildt for “philosophical differences”

ST LOUIS, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals suddenly fired manager Mike Shildt Thursday after three and a half seasons.

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said it was a result of philosophical differences, not wins and losses.

Mozeliak told reporters that 2021 was a successful season.

The Cardinals won 90 games, qualified for the playoffs for a third consecutive season, and won a franchise record 17 straight games.

But somewhere between the Dodgers Chris Taylor’s ninth inning homer that eliminated the Cardinals and Thursday; St. Louis and Shildt reached an impass that resulted in his termination.

Shildt won 252 games, and was the National League manager of the year in 2019.

“2021 was a real success. It’s something that for all of us in the organization we take enormous pride in. Anytime you go on a 17 game winning streak and actually create history for your organization, you take enormous pride in. A lot of the times these types of decisions aren’t solely based on the season. Or specifically, more to the point, it’s directionally where we want to go. These decisions are never easy. But ultimately we feel it’s something we had to do,” said Mozeliak.

Mike Shildt never played major league baseball.

But he’s been around the game all of his professional life.

St. Louis signed him as a scout in 2003 and he worked his way through the organization.

In 2012, Shildt arrived at Hammons Field as the Springfield Cardinals manager.

He led Springfield to the Texas League championship in 2012.

That’s Springfield’s only title.

Shildt won 209 games in Springfield.

In 2015, Shildt managed triple AAA Memphis for two seasons before St. Louis signed him to manage the big league club.