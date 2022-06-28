SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to a trends software and Twitter API by betonline.ag, St. Louis Cardinals fans tend to tweet more complaints than any other fanbase.

The graphic below is based on Twitter data since the start of the season—just under 90 days’ worth of data—tracking negative tweets from each Major League Baseball fanbase that are about umpires.

Here are the fanbase percentages (percent of all tweets that are negative tweets about umpires):

Negative tweets that mentioned the Yankees, that also talk about Umpires, and contain negative keywords such as cheat, cheating, horrible, awful, worst, screwed, paid, terrible, favoring, stupid, dumb, overturn, embarrassing, “bad call,” “horrible call,” “terrible call,” and several more were condensed to only focus on negative umpire related tweets for each fanbase. This was repeated for each team.

The results:

St. Louis Cardinals – 6.89%

Washington Nationals – 6.67%

Los Angeles Angels – 6.48%

Chicago White Sox – 6.23%

Seattle Mariners – 6.07%

Houston Astros – 5.97%

Tampa Bay Rays – 5.63%

Miami Marlins – 5.26%

San Francisco Giants – 4.68%

Texas Rangers – 4.33%

Philadelphia Phillies – 4.23%

New York Yankees – 4.18%

Cincinnati Reds – 4.16%

Toronto Blue Jays – 4.10%

Atlanta Braves – 3.73%

Kansas City Royals – 3.43%

Pittsburgh Pirates – 2.95%

Oakland Athletics – 2.81%

New York Mets – 2.77%

Minnesota Twins – 2.74%

Baltimore Orioles – 2.62%

Milwaukee Brewers – 2.42%

Colorado Rockies – 1.75%

Boston Red Sox – 1.40%

Detroit Tigers – 1.33%

Chicago Cubs – 1.26%

San Diego Padres – 1.14%

Los Angeles Dodgers – 0.99%

Arizona Diamondbacks – 0.90%

Cleveland Guardians – 0.71%

Betonline.ag turns sport-based trends into maps and graphics.

For more information on how tweets are tracked, click here.