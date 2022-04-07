ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It doesn’t get much better than this if you’re a St. Louis baseball fan. Three Cardinal legends are ready to go on Opening Day at Busch Stadium. All that’s left now is for the Redbirds to bring home a win on this unofficial St. Louis holiday.

The Cardinals return to St. Louis after an abbreviated spring training in Jupiter, Florida. Ollie Marmol is getting ready for his first big league game today as a manager versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Marmol has named Jordan Hicks as the fifth starter in the rotation. But it’s Adam Wainwright who gets the opening day start. Yadier Molina is starting his final season for the Redbirds and Albert Pujols is back with the Cardinals for his final season. Don’t call this a farewell tour, this is a team hoping to go out on top.

“Listen, if I didn’t have that as my goal I wouldn’t be playing. You know, Albert wouldn’t be playing, and Yadi wouldn’t be playing. We want to win, and I think a big part of this year for us is going to out to prove that we’re not just, you know, out here for nostalgia-type purposes,” said Adam Wainwright.

“We’re concentrating on our season, our team, our goal is to win a championship,” said Yadier Molina.

“Something that we’re all looking forward to. You know, just myself, I think as you know, for eleven years that I was here, you know, just coming on opening day, everybody is really excited you know, waiting for this day,” said Albert Pujols.

FOX 2, KPLR 11, Y-98, and 102.5 KEZK are all getting you ready for today’s big game. The rally is back for the first time since 2019. We’re celebrating the home opener with a free party for the best fans in baseball. It’s from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at Kiener Plaza. Join us for food, refreshments, giveaways, games, and live entertainment.

St. Louis Opening Day Schedule: