Cardinals Edman learning from the Wizard

Jupiter, Fla– Position players are using these last few days before spring training games to polish their skills and get ready for the season.

That includes St. Louis third baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman will hold down the hot corner for the Cardinals after a breakout 2019 campaign.

The Stanford grad played two years in Springfield before making his big league debut last season.

In 2019, Edman hit .304 with 11 homers and 15 stolen bases.

This spring, he’s getting instruction from one of the best Ozzie Smith, who is singing Tommy’s praises down in Jupiter.

“Tommy Edman I think was probably the reason that the Cardinals got better last year was when he came on board. He opened the offense a bit, he was that spark. You know we always talk about the sophomore jinx. I don’t think that will be the case with Tommy at all. Because of his work ethic. He has a high baseball IQ. And he continues to work hard,” said Smith.