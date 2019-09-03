Cardinals drop season finale

SPRINGFIELD, MO. –The season is officailly over for the Springfield Cardinals.

The Cardinals lost 11-6 to Midland on Monday, a game that clinched the second half south division pennant for the RockHounds.

In the bottom of the third, Juan Yepez hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed Conner Capel to score and put Springfield up 5-2.

That would all go away in the 5th after an eight run RockHound inning, which included a three-run home run from Collin Theroux, put Midland up 10-5.

Springfield finishes the season with 80 loses, the first time it has reached the mark since its inception in 2005.