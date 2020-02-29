Cardinals drop game against the Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fl. – The St. Louis Cardinals are back for more Spring Training.

The Birds not the greatest of Spring Trainings so far but the good news opening day is less than a month away.

The Cards taking on the Mets with Wainright on the mound.

He takes the mound with a 1-0 lead thanks to a Paul Goldschmidt solo shot.

Wainwright pitched three innings gave up four hits, one earned, but did strike out two batters including Tim Tebow.

Though the early lead wouldn’t last as Mets win 3-2 moving them to 2-5 in Spring Training.