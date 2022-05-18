SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It was another busy day at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as four individuals and four programs entered the hall.

That includes former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox.

KOLR-10’s Dan Lucy has the story.

Standing 6-foot-4, Danny Cox was an imposing figure on the pitchers mound.

And a key weapon on Whitey Herzog’s 1980’s St. Louis Cardinals teams.

“I came up a young kid, 23 learning the game. He told me what I could and couldn’t do. What my expectations were from him were going to be. I grew up quick,” said Danny Cox.

Cox learned well and was a starting pitcher of both the Cardinals 1985 and 1987 National League Championship teams.

He pitched a complete game shutout in the decisive game seven against the Giants.

“High fly ball to shallow left, Vince Coleman, Minnesota bound.”

Cox:”It was probably the highest that I ever jumped after a game. It was a lot of fun. A great celebration knowing we were going to the World Series. I was put in that position because John Tudor threw a gem the night before.”

Memories tainted only byt the fact that the other teams won those World Series.

“Enjoyed the seasons but I sure wished we could have won the last games. There’s no doubt about that. It just wasn’t meant to be. Kansas City had a good team. Minnesota had a good team. We took it to seven the best we could,” said Cox.

Cox did get that championship ring while pitching for the 1993 Toronto Blue Jays.

He pitched for four big league teams over an 11-year career.

After his playing days, Cox leaned on what he learned from Whitey while managing the independent league Gateway Grizziles.

“I tried to be aggressive. You know be aggressive defensively. Be aggressive offensively. Take what you have and go from there and make the adjustments. I enjoyed it. Bus rides were long but we ended up winning the championship there when I was managing,” said Cox.

Cox doesn’t manage anymore.

In fact he’s returned to his roots, hosting kids camps and teaching the game.

“You give them something they didn’t know anything about. And when they leave there they’ve learned something. I think that’s what a coach is supposed to do,” said Cox.

And being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame is a special moment as well in his baseball career.

Cox:”When you get here and find out you’re inducted. It makes it something special because I don’t put myself above anybody else. But somebody who looks at the game, different sports. And puts you in. It’s a nice honor.”

