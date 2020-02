SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The St. Louis Cardinals made a move that could put a left-handed pitcher in Springfield this spring.

The Cards claimed southpaw Ricardo Sanchez off of waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

The 22-year old played for the Arkansas Travelers last season and made two starts at Hammons Field against the Springfield Cardinals.

The Venezuelan was the top international signing seven years ago.

He made 22 starts last season with 135 strikeouts and 38 walks with a 4.44 earned run average.