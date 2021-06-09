Cardinals celebrate Virdon with win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the birthday boy Bill Virdon in the house, the Springfield Cardinals didn’t disappoint.

The Cardinals beat the Arkansas Travelers 8-7 on Wednesday night at Hammons Field for the team’s second straight win.

The two consecutive wins matches a season high for Springfield (10-21).

The Travs (14-17) opened the scoring in the first inning with a Brian O’Keefe double to left field that scored Connor Lien.

Nolan Gorman’s hot bat continued to show its hand as the 21-year-old hit his second home run in as many games in the third inning. A three-run home run that made it 3-1 Springfield.

The Cardinals added three more runs in the fourth inning with a Nick Dunn sacrifice fly and a Delvin Perez single to shallow right field.

With a 6-1 score in the fifth, Alec Burleson hit a two-run home run that nested on the Bill Rowe Indoor Hitting Facility.

Fresh off a promotion from Peoria, Connor Sisk made his AA debut in the sixth inning and held his own with five strikeouts of the seven batters he faced.

But the game wasn’t over yet, and again it was O’Keefe.

The former Springfield Cardinal hit an RBI single in the eighth and followed it up with a grand slam in the ninth, making it to an 8-7 game.

In the two games this series, O’Keefe has nine of the 13 Travelers’ RBIs.

Cardinals pitcher Patrick Dayton was able to get the final strikeout to seal the win.

The two will play again Thursday night with a 7 pm first pitch.