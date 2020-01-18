Cardinals Caravan stops in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We’re less than a month away from pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training, and just about a month from the first full team workouts, which also means it’s caravan season

The Cardinals Caravan made its traditional stop in Springfield on Friday.

Among those attending and speaking with fans, Jordan Hicks, Giovanny Gallegos, Junior Fernandez and Lane Thomas.

Thomas made his MLB debut last season, playing 34 games with the big league Birds.

He played 100 games in Springfield in 2018 before making his trip to the show, and he remebers it fondly.

“It is a little off topic, but I was listening to Gerrit Cole’s speech, he said something that kind of stuck with me,” Thomas said. “Pressure is a privilege. Take it how you want, but I think that is a good way to put it. You’ve done a lot to put yourself in that position to put pressure on yourself. I think it was good. It was incredible, I was just thinking about that. All the people, the familiar faces that I recognized. It’s awesome. This was the first place I played after being traded by the Blue Jays. I really understood how the Cardinal fan base is, it was incredible.”