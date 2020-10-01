Cardinal Nation could replace CardBoard Nation if Redbirds make it to the championship series

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The MLB announced on Wednesday that it will allow a limited number of fans in Globe Life Field for the National League Championship Series and World Series in Arlington, Texas.

They’ve worked with the Texas Rangers to provide approximately 11,500 tickets for each game. Fans will be spread out throughout the ballpark and in 950 suites.

Get excited Cardinals fans! This means you might get the chance to watch the Birds live if (when) they make it past the Padres.

Tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. C.T. at MLB.com or texasrangers.com.

Major League Baseball has received the approvals to host fans at Globe Life Field and will implement fan health and safety protocols in conjunction with state and local regulations:

Tickets in the seating bowl will be sold in groups of four contiguous seats, called pods.

Individuals may purchase a limit of one pod per NLCS and World Series game.

Seats within each pod cannot be broken apart for sale.

Each pod will be a minimum of six feet from each other.

No seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player can be located on the field, in the dugouts, or in the bullpen.

Masks will be mandatory for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

This will mark the first neutral championship series in major league baseball history.