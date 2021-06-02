Cardiac Comets shine bright with state title

OZARK, Mo. — The Marionville Comets are shining bright with their new Class 2 state championship trophy and medals.

The Comets rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat East Buchanan 8-7 to win the championship on Tuesday night.

“It means everything,” Marionville junior Lake High said. “I have played with all of these guys since I was young. That’s the only dream you have when you are playing young, honestly. Just that one goal of a state championship and to be a state champion.”

The Cardiac Comets have come from behind almost the entire playoff run.

The Comets trailed 4-1 in the seventh inning of the sectionals before winning 5-4 in eight innings, they battled back from a 5-0 deficit in the semifinals, but won that game 8-5.

“These boys have played competitive baseball from such a young age, they have had such great coaches and they just really care,” Marionville head baseball coach Alex Weathermon said. “Their grit and resiliency has shown all postseason. we were battle tested and it came out in favor for us.”

In the state championship game, the comets scored five runs in the third to erase a 6-0 Bulldog lead, scored on two different wild pitches in the fifth to take a 7-6 lead, then High scored the game-winning run in the seventh on another wild pitch.

“My helmet was way up in the air, I tossed it up and it’s just… overwhelming,” Marionville sophomore Blane Young said.

The Comets finish the season with a 23-6 record and winners of their last eight games.