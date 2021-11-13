Cardiac Bears strike again with last minute UNI win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — No. 14 Missouri State football, or the “Cardiac Bears” as they’ve come to call themselves, notched yet another late game winner Saturday as the Bears topped No. 20 Northern Iowa in the last minute, 34-27.

MSU led 27-13 halfway through the 4th quarter, but a blocked punt, controversial pass interference call and two late touchdowns suddenly brought the Panthers even with two minutes left in regulation.

Rather than settling with field goal position, though, Jason Shelley hit Naveon Mitchell for a 55-yard touchdown with 58 seconds left in the game to secure the win over UNI.

With that, the Bears (7-3, 6-2) likely also secure a spot in the FCS playoffs.

“We keep it exciting,” Head Coach Bobby Petrino said. “I really liked the way we came out of halftime offensively moving the ball and scoring points. Then being able to answer, come back and score at the end just says a lot about the character of our players. Called four verticals and Jason just did a good job of reading it. He threw a strike right on time and Naveon made a great run. It was fun to watch.”

The Bears will finish the season with a trip to Dixie State in St. George, Utah for an 8:00 CT kickoff.