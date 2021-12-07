Capel’s Valor wins seventh straight over Ravens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders were looking for their seventh straight win Tuesday night against Benedictine.

Bert Capel’s Valor are 8-2 going into the game against the Ravens.

Evangel hasn’t won seven straight in mens basketball since 20-15.

And the Valor off to a hot start, moving the ball inside to Pavel Antonov for the dunk it’s 4-nothing.

Then Evangel’s Cade Coffman with the tough hoop on the outside, fadeaway and contested but it drops, 8-2 Valor.

Evangel’s Manrique Alvarado with the three pointer to give Valor a 13-2 lead.

Then the Costa Rician product with the jumper off the screen, it was a 15-2 start.

And Evangel wins its seventh straight 78-67.

On the womens side, the women of Valor fall to Benedictine 67-46.

Evangel forced 28 Raven turnovers, but still lost the game.

