Cantrell leads Marshfield past Hillcrest 2-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school soccer Monday night, Hillcrest hosting Marshfield.

It’s scoreless in the second half, Lady Jays on the attack, the ball is played into the box, Allyson Harrison’s shot is blocked but Hayleigh Cantrell sticks with it, she shoots and scores, 1-nothing Marshfield.

Later in the half, again Marshfield applying pressure, Calli Watson with the shot, but it’s off the woodwork, Hillcrest then clears it out.

But with under two minutes to go, Cantrell again in front of the keeper, she fires at the far post, her second of the game, and Marshfield wins it 2-nil.