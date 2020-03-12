Cancellations announced while Lady Panthers prepped for regional

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Lady Panthers began practice on Thursday like normal.

High intensity, high motor and high hopes that the NCAA Division II champion was playing at the O’Reilly Family Events Center this weekend.

That practice would be the final time the Lady Panthers would take the court with dreams of a national title in tact.

The NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships, which includes the Division II tournament.

The Lady Panthers just completed their second straight undefeated regular season to go with a number one ranking.

“I need to represent my team and the university and the program in just kind of celebrating their accomplishments,” Drury head coach Molly Miller said. Because what I had to do just then, tell them their season had just come to an end, was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. You know, I understand if there’s a problem and we have a solution to it. It’s okay. But I also know and I hope that maybe when this all passes, and everyone’s health and their safety and everyone’s okay – that maybe there’s a solution. We can give these seniors what they’ve been working four years for. For their whole lives for.”

Drury senior Hailey Diestelkamp led the team all season long. She averaged 21.6 points per game while also leading the team in steals.

Daejah Bernard and Brooke Stanfield also seniors for the Lady Panthers this season.