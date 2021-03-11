Campbell outscores Norwood in Show-Me Showdown opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri state high school basketball championships are underway at JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center.

Thursday, the Class 2 boys and girls played their semifinal games.

On the boys side, Norwood faced Campbell.

The Morwood Pirates took a 23-5 record onto the JQH Arena floor against Campbell.

Norwood’s Gavin McGraw drives the baseline and hits the ten footer, to give the Pirates a 5-4 lead.

But Campbell answers with Skylar Morrison three top of the key, it’s the Camels by two.

Norwood breaking the half court trap, the pass to Jacob Sinning who drops it in it’s a two point game.

But Campbell would pull away in the second quarter, Carlos Camargo on the block for two 21-14.

Then the Camels Joey Barnett gets the turnover, and passes to Blake Fowler for the layup, it’s 27-14.

And the Camels beat Norwood 54-42.