Camdenton stays perfect, wins district title

CAMDENTON, Mo–In Camdenton Friday night, the 11-0 Lakers hosted 9-2 Lebanon.

The Lakers shut out the Jackets earlier this season.

But Lebanon scores first, 7 yard touchdown run up the middle for Quameire Wright, 7-0.

Next drive Camdenton’s Jadin Faulconer goes 69 yards to the house, Lakers tie the game, Faulconer had 126 yards on the ground just in the first half.

Camdenton would take the lead later in the second quarter, it’s Faulconer again, he takes he toss 17 yards giving the Lakers the lead for good 14-7.

Still in the second, quarterback Paxton Delaurent scrambles and rushes in from four yards out, 21-7.

And Camdenton goes onto win 35-7.

The Lakers will play Webb City in the next round.