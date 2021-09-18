Callis’s record day not enough as Bearcats fall to Findlay

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Despite a huge day on the stat sheet from Southwest Baptist junior quarterback Cooper Callis, the Bearcats fell in an offensive bonanza against Findlay Saturday 62-41.

Callis tied the SBU school record with six touchdown passes and ended fourth on the school record list with 450 yards behind 30-40 passing.

The visiting Oilers, however, posted 28 straight points after going down 7-0 and carried that margin to the end for the victory.

The Bearcats fall to 0-3 with the loss.

They’ll look to earn their first win on the road on Saturday, September 25th when they visit Lake Erie College (3-0) for a 6:00 pm kickoff.