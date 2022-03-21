SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Lady Bears are going to look different next season, beyond the change at the head coach.

Five players graduated with another on the fence about returning for a fifth season of eligibility.

One of those that has exhausted her eligibility is Brice Calip.

Calip played the final game of her six-year career on Saturday in the First Round loss to Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament.

She leaves with a decorative background that includes winningest player in Lady Bear history, multiple top statistical entries and player and defensive player of the year honors.

But those aren’t what she is going to remember most.

“I just think the growth,” Calip said after her final game. “Just overall sitting out my first year red-shirting and just seeing me flourish throughout the six years. And even the confidence my teammates and all the coaching staffs have had the last six years, just knowing that I’ve excelled and grown into a young woman and think I’m ready to take on the real world now. But, honestly, I think this year was definitely the most memorable because we’ve just gone through a lot and we all stayed together. We wanted this and we got here, and we just put our name in history once again.”

Calip leaves the program with 122 wins, two trips to the Sweet 16 and three NCAA Tournament appearances.