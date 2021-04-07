Calip returning to Lady Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears are already reloading for a promising 2021-22 season.

The Lady Bears picked up a boost on Wednesday evening as Brice Calip announced she would be returning for another season.

It will be Calip’s sixth year with the Lady Bears, receiving a medical hardship waiver after only playing seven games her freshman season.

Calip led the Lady Bears with 12.6 points per game and earned the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors.

The Sapulpa, Ok., native also helped the Lady Bears reach two consecutive Sweet 16 appearances.