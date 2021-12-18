Calip reaches career milestone in Lady Bears’ win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There have been a lot of big names that have called the Missouri State Lady Bears their team.

No one has more wins than Brice Calip.

The Lady Bears beat Southern 72-43 on Saturday afternoon at JQH Arena in Springfield.

It’s the fourth straight win for the Lady Bears.

The win is number 105 for Calip, who passed Melody Howard for most wins in a career in program history.

“(Coach) Mox was very thankful that I came back and just knowing that she told me I had the chance to write my name in record books,” Calip said. “I didn’t really pay attention to that until Ben or Megan told me some records that I am creeping up on. It’s a blessing to wear this jersey. This community is great, I absolutely love all the fans. I’ll always have my name in the record book is really crazy because I never thought I’d be breaking all these numbers.”

Calip had 13 points to go with six assists and seven rebounds in the winning effort for Missouri State (8-2).

Jasmine Franklin tallied 18 points with 10 rebounds and three blocks. In the process, Franklin surpassed the 1,100 point and 900 rebound marks in her career.

The Lady Bears will host Toledo on Tuesday at 11 am for elementary school day.