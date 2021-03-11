Calip, Mox crowned Valley’s best

MOLINE, Il. — The Lady Bears have had the best team in the Missouri Valley Conference all season long.

On Thursday, the Valley rewarded the perfection with three specialty awards.

Brice Calip was named the Jackie Stiles MVC Player of the year, becoming the first Lady Bear to do so since 2016.

Calip averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game, which all led the team.

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was named the Coach of the Year, and is the first to repeat as conference coach of the year since Cheryl Burnett did it in 1991-92 as a member of the Gateway Conference.

It’s also the first time the Lady Bears have swept the top two end-of-season awards since 1994.

Jasmine Franklin was rewarded for her efforts on defense this season, being named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Franklin led the conference in rebounds and was second in steals per game.

Missouri State finished the regular season 20-2 and a perfect 16-0 in conference play, earning the top seed in the conference tournament.

The Lady Bears will open postseason play on Friday morning at 11.