SPRINGFIELD, Mo–And congratulations to former Missouri State Lady Bear Brice Calip.

Calip signed a professional contract to play in the Swiss Basketball League.

The Olahoma native will play for Hlios Bsket Vlais in Switzerland.

The season tips off in October.

Brice Calip is the winningest Lady Bear player with 122 career victories.

Calip was a three time first team All-Valley player and was a two-time defensive player of the year.

Calip becomes the tenth Lady Bear to either be drafted or sign a professional contract.