Calip excited for Lady Bears next NCAA tournament run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears headed south for San Antonio Wednesday.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears will play UC Davis in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Monday.

Like the mens tournament, all of the womens games are being played in the San Antonio area.

It’s the Lady Bears 16th appearance in the NCAA tournament.

It’s Brice Calip’s second dance, she was part of the Sweet 16 run two seasons ago.

And was robbed of a second trip last year because of Covid-19.

The Jackie Stiles Player of the Year winner wants to go even further in this her senior campaign.

“Just knowing that we worked really hard and just proved what we are overall to the committee. Just the nation, everyone knows Missouri State is a great team. Just seeing our name on the board it’s come back to life again. We’ve waited two years for this moment. We’re excited especially the upper classmen. We know that feeling. How hard it takes to win one game at a time. And just knowing that we want our under classmen to experience that as well,” said Calip.