Calabro bros reunite in Show Me League

Ozark, Mo. — There are Drury Panthers on just about every roster in the Show Me Collegiate League.

“Just take what you got and don’t take it for granted, I guess,” Cobras/Drury catcher Nikko Calabro said. “That’s kind of the motto all of us college baseball players are living by at this point.”

That includes Calabro, who is already used to playing far away from home.

“Coach (Scott) Nasby asked (KK Daniel), ‘hey do you have any catchers down in Florida that would want to come play for us? We need a guy that can come and compete’. They had me up for a camp and I guess the rest is history,” Calabro said.

Calabro just finished his second season with the Drury Panthers and this is his first summer in the SMCL. It’s special because he gets to continue to play baseball after the pandemic shut down his spring season, but he also has a special teammate from Florida that is joining him.

“To have your actual brother on the team, it’s really special,” Cobras outfielder Anthony Calabro said.

Anthony and Nikko Calabro, sharing the field just like the old days at Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Fl.

“It was honestly more of a no-brainer than anything,” Nikko Calabro said.

“Just let’s do it. I was excited I wanted to keep playing,” Anthony Calabro said. “It was a great opportunity for us to come up and do our thing.”

Like his older brother, Anthony Calabro received an offer from Drury out of high school, but chose South Georgia State.

“Closer to home and at a juco where I could better develop better, was a better opportunity for me,” Anthony Calabro said.

The two are living together for the summer, so plenty of time for some brotherly love.

“I mean, yeah, but I’ll do it back to him. I won’t take that! But it’s all good, it’s all fun and games, nothing serious,” Anthony Calabro said.

“Oh absolutely! Of course it’s a lot of love,” Nikko Calabro said. “We’ve always got each others back at the end of the day.”

And plenty of baseball.

“It’s great! I’ve seen him grow so much,” Nikko Calabro said. “Not only as a man, but as a ballplayer. Just to see him doing well out here is the cherry on top.”