Cabot moves into Pink semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s also day two of the girls Pink & White Lady Classic.

They’ve been playing this tournament on the Drury campus since 1973.

The Lady Classic part was added a decade ago.

The other Pink quarterfinal had Skyline against Cabot, Arkansas.

And the Panthers from Arkansas with some defense, Carly Madar with the rejection, swatting the ball out of bounds.

Then Cabot moving down the floor, without the ball touching the floor, to Brenlee Leonard for the layup, 6-3 Cabot.

Skyline attacking from the outside, Alyee Gunter with the corner three, it’s a six point deficit.

Then the Lady Tigers Miranda Quennoz down the lane and the layup, but Cabot would go onto win 69-59.