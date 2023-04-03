POINT LOOKOUT, Mo–The College of the Ozarks Bobcat athletic teams will rejoin the NAIA ranks this upcoming fall season.

C of O moved from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics to the National Christian College Athletic Association in 2021.

The school’s board of trustees elected to reverse that decision and the NAIA welcomed C of O back this week.

The trustees feel this is the best move for the college and the student athletes.

C of O did say that the school’s commitment to biblical values and patriotism remains unchanged.

The Lady Cats basketball team won the NCCAA national championship in March.