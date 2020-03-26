Burnett to be honored by coaches association

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Congratulations to former Missouri State Lady Bears coach Cheryl Burnett.

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association will present her with the Gary Filbert Lifetime Achievement Award.

During Burnett’s tenure at then Southwest Missouri State, the Lady Bears reached the NCAA tournament 11 times and made it to the Final Four in 1992 and 2001.

Burnett’s Lady Bears won seven regular season conference championships and five post season tournament titles.

The ceremony is set for September in Springfield.