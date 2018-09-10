Bullriding invitational wraps up at JQH Arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- If you like dirt, danger and stellar dismounts, springfield was the place to be sunday.

Professional bullriding's "unleash the beast" season continued on sunday at JQH Arena with the championship round.



The country's top bull riders facing off in the final round of the PFI Western.com Invitational.

This weekend has largely been dominated by the bulls, most of the matchups seeing the riders as underdogs.

But in the end, world number one Kaique Pacheco showed why he's on top of the rankings.

He covered three bulls over the weekend with a 263.75 aggreggate to win the Invitational.

Six events left on the Unleash the Beast schedule before the world finals in Las Vegas.

Next up is the Atlantic City Invitational in New Jersey.