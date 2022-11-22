SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the mens side, the 2-2 Drury Panthers played Southwestern Oklahoma State in their Thanksgiving Classic.

And the Bulldogs out to a quick start, Kamden Gipson with the jumper, it’s 6-0 Southwest Oklahoma.

But Drury storms back, Preston Cook with the three, it’s a one point deficit.

Then the Panthers swing the ball to Quenton Shelton, the shot fake and the 15 footer, Drury’s in front 12-11.

Later it’s Brady O’Connell splits the defense and gets the layup, it’s Panthers by three.

Shelton drives the baseline for a pair, it was 23-20.

But the Bulldogs would run away from Drury in the second half and wins 85-65.