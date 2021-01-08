Bulldogs hold off Irish

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The home tournament was unkind to the Catholic Fightin’ Irish this year.

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) beat Springfield Catholic 52-42 to close out the two-day Houlihan’s Invitational.

Following yesterday’s loss to Helias, the Irish (10-4) have hit their first two game losing streak of the season.

The first have provided a low-scoring, yet hotly contested contest.

On back-to-back possessions, John David Bigler and Zach Howell each hit three pointers to cut the deficit to one point and a 18-17 halftime score.

But out of the half was a different story.

Notre Dame went on a 14-0 run to push the lead to 32-17 and didn’t relinquish the lead.

Springfield Catholic will pick up play on Tuesday against Reeds Spring.

