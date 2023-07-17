HOLLISTER, Mo–Sticking with our golf theme.

KOLR 10’S Chris Pinson continues his series Ozarks First Tee.

This week he travels south to take a look at Buffalo Ridge’s signature hole, number 15.

Chris Pinson/KOLR 10:

“Hey there, welcome to week six of Ozarks First Tee.

Today, I’m back in Hollister wrapping up Signature Holes at one of Big Cedar’s most beautiful golf courses, Buffalo Ridge.

That’s why I’m joined today by Director of Golf Sales and Marketing, Matt McQueary, because Matt has the 411 on what makes 15 standout above all the rest.

So Matt, this hole looks pretty, but what else is in store.”

Matt McQueary/Director of Golf Buffalo Ridge:

“Well 15 is our signature hole here at Buffalo Ridge.

It’s probably one of the prettiest holes we have between all five golf courses at Big Cedar.

It’s a par 4, 366 yards from the back buffalo head tee markers. It might seem like a short hole from the scorecard, but it plays a lot more difficult than it appears.

If you ‘re a long hitter, you might try blasting driver as close to the green as possible, but the further you hit it the more trouble you bring into play.

We’ve got a lake and a stream going down the right side of the hole, so if you’re a slicer of the golf ball you bring that into play.

The prudent play is to hit something shorter into the widest part of the fairway, give yourself a comfortable yardage between 100-150 yards, uphill, into the green.

The green complex itself is pretty narrow, one of the smallest ones on the course, you need to be accurate there.

A miss to the right could go into that same stream or bunker, a miss left you could be in that tall, thick rough and having a downhill chip on a downhill green which is pretty hard to stop.

So it’s really important to have an accurate shot from the tee, an accurate shot at the green for a chance at scoring.

It’s one of those holes that you could walk away with a birdie, you could easily walk away with double, so as you’re coming down the stretch its’ a great test to finish out your round.

CHRIS:

“Matt, thank you so much for your time today.

The insight on number 15, the knowledge, the views, I promise you, tv just doesn’t do it justice, you gotta come see it for yourself, right?”

MATT:

“Absolutely, thanks for coming down.

This is just one of our 18 holes here, we also have four other golf courses so plenty more golf to see down here.”

CHRIS:

“Well believe me, I can’t wait to comeback and check it all out and I hope you will to.

Well if you enjoyed today, tune in next week when we begin our final installment of our summer golf series, Pinson vs. the Pro, my favorite little friendly competition.

Reporting from Buffalo Ridge, for Matt McQueary, I’m Chris Pinson, Ozarks First.”