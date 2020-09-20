Bryson DeChambeau wins the US Open, his first major title of his career

DUPLICATE*** Bradley Dredge, of Wales,*** Brad Dalke, of the United States,*** Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, reacts after sinking a putt for par on the 18th hole to win the US Open Golf Championship, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(FOX) — Bryson DeChambeau held off Matthew Wolff on Sunday to win the U.S. Open.

It is the first major tournament title of DeChambeau’s career. His previous best finish at the tournament came in 2016 when he finished tied for 15th place.

A truly dominant Sunday at Winged Foot.



Congratulations to our 2020 #USOpen champion, @b_dechambeau! pic.twitter.com/4VAFJmseST — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020

He finished 6-under par for the tournament. It was the lowest score ever carded at Winged Foot.

DeChambeau, 27, kept pace with the leaders throughout the weekend. He shot a 69 in the first round, a 68 in the second round and 70 in the third round to be within an earshot of the lead going into the final round. He put on a brilliant performance and was able to surpass Wolff to get the win.

He finished the fourth round with a 67.

DeChambeau was the only participant to finish under par. Wolff, who had the lead coming into the round, finished even. Louis Oosthuizen finished 2-over. Harry English finished 3-over. Xander Schauffele finished 4-over.

The tournament was played at one of the toughest PGA courses – Winged Foot located in Mamaroneck, New York. It was the first time the U.S. Open was played there since 2006 when Phil Mickelson blew his lead to Geoff Ogilvy in the closing stages of the fourth round.