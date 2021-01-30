Brookshire sets record, Kickapoo takes NIT title

NIXA, Mo. — Since 1928 the Nixa Invitational Tournament has brought some high quality teams and players to northern Christian County.

This year’s editions of Kickapoo and Nixa certainly fit into that category.

Kickapoo beat Nixa 84-69 on Saturday to win the 93rd Nixa Invitational Tournament championship.

Anton Brookshire, Isaac Haney and Trevon Brazile each scored 18 points for the Chiefs.

Brookshire converted an and-one in the second quarter to give him 16 points and the new career scoring record in Kickapoo’s history.

The Chiefs were able to get the lead up to double digits in the second quarter, but an Eagles run, including Jason Jones and Jordyn Turner hit back-to-back three pointers, saw the lead get cut to one possession.

The Chiefs led at halftime 37-30, then increased the lead to 56-35 at the end of the third quarter.

Just two weeks ago Nixa took Kickapoo to overtime on the Eagles’ home court, when Brookshire clinched the game with a late steal and layup.

Kickapoo hosts Hillcrest on Tuesday. Nixa Will host Ozark.