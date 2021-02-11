Brooks sets scoring record, Kickapoo wins game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Thursday night, Kickapoo hosting Central.

And Central’s Makaiya Brooks with an early three, she would become Springfield Public Schools all time scoring leader later in the game.

Brooks has 2,151 points and passes Tara Mitchem who held the record for 25 years.

But Kickapoo would build a big lead early, inside to Indya Green for the layup, it’s 9-4 Lady Chiefs.

Then Kickapoo running the floor, Rachel Senn to Kya Johnson for the hoop, it’s a 14-6 lead.

Later nice bounce pass to Green again, she scores, and Kickapoo wins 70-28.