Bronny James, son of Lebron, and Sierra Canyon headline 2022 TofC field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sierra Canyon High School in California and five star recruit LeBron James Jr. or “Bronny,” son of NBA star Lebron James, will headline the 2022 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions.

According to 247Sports, Bronny (class of 2023) is the No. 19 player and No. 4 combo guard in the country.

The tournament, after taking a year off due to COVID-19, announced its eight team field for next year on Wednesday.

Nixa and Parkview will be the local representation for the Ozarks.

Here is the full list of the teams:

– Nixa

– Parkview

– Putnam City North (OK)

– Rainier Beach (WA)

– Paul VI (VA)

– Whitney Young (IL)

– Milton (GA)

– Sierra Canyon (CA)

The field includes plenty of other talented high school player.

Aside from Bronny, Sierra Canyon also features Amari Bradley, who will be the highest ranked player making an appearance.

247Sports has the 6-foot-4 guard as the No. 3 prospect in the 2022 class.

Chicago’s Whitney Young will bring along AJ Casey, a 6-foot-8 five star power forward ranked 21st in the Class of 2022.

Putnam City, meanwhile, features one of the best players in the class of 2023 in Jeremiah Johnson.

The 6-foot-2 point guard out of Oklahoma City is ranked as the No. 16 player and No. 5 point guard for that class.

The tournament will once again be held at JQH Arena, January 13th-15th in 2022.