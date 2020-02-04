Brice Calip is named Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Lady Bears won both their games last weekend, beating both Bradley and Illinois State.

Despite the wins, the lady bears did not move in the Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State is number 24.

The Lady Bears did get some love from the Missouri Valley Conference.

The conference named the junior guard from Oklahoma it’s Player of the Week.

Calip averaged 15 points, 3.5 rebounds and six assists per game in the wins over the Braves and Redbirds.