Braves walk past Bears, split series

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The free base passes were bountiful on Saturday.

Missouri State allowed 17 walks against Bradley, and the Braves took advantage with a 10-7 win at Hammons Field.

The 17 walks allowed ties an MSU record and sets a new record for a home game in their Hammons Field era.

A chunk of the walks happened in the fourth inning.

Six Braves (8-11, 2-2) earned a free base in that inning, amounting to six runs on the scoreboard.

Included in that was a scary scene in which Carson Husmann took a pitch to the helmet. Husmann was down for several minutes at home plate before walking off the field and into the visiting dugout.

The Bears (10-10, 2-2) scored four runs in the third inning, with RBIs from Cam Cratic, Ben Whetstone and Grant Wood to take a 4-2 lead.

The Braves would score the next eight runs until Missouri State broke through with a pair of runs in the sixth.

Missouri State will host Drury in the first-ever regular season battle between the two Springfield schools on Tuesday.