PEORIA, Ill–The Missouri State Bears have four games left in the regular season, two at home and two on the road.

And this final stretch started on the road in Peoria against Valley co-leader Bradley.

Dana Ford’s Bears started play two games behind the Braves.

Bradley was looking for its seventh straight win.

Braves out to a quick start, Duke Deen with a three, it’s 16-4 Bradley.

Missouri State chipping away, Donovan Clay with the three it’s 22-13 Braves.

Then Alston Mason with the step back three, it’s an 8-point Bears deficit.

Bradley’s Zek Montgomery with the jumper in traffic, the Braves led by 11 at halftime.

Second half, Mo State makes a run, Mason with the steal, and the layup, it’s 49-40 Braves.

Then Mason drives the lane, gets the hook to go, Bears down six.

But Bradley answers with Connor Hickman’s three, and Bradley beats the Bears 64-54, that’s seven straight wins for first place Bradley.