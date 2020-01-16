Braves slip past Bears in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Basketball is a game of runs, and that was shown first-hand at JQH on Wednesday.

Bradley led by as many as 16 points in the first half, then trailed, but eventually pulled a 91-78 win over Missouri State.

The Braves’ (13-5, 4-1) 91 points is the most the Bears have given up so far this season.

Bradley shot 57 percent from 3-point range. Nate Kennell led the way with 7-10 from deep and 25 points.

It’s the second straight game the Bears (8-10, 2-3) have given up a three-point shooting percentage greater than 55 percent.

Missouri State found its love for the long ball, too. In a stretch that spanned the last minute of the first half and the 11:00 mark of the second half, the Bears went 7-8 from three. A span that also saw the Bears take an eight point lead.

The Bears wouldn’t make another three pointer the rest of the game.

For the first time this season, the Bears started all their freshmen. Isiaih Mosley, Ford Cooper Jr. and Jamonta Black all saw considerable time and combined for 23 points.

“What I said was if we play freshman, either we aren’t very good, or we will be really good for four years,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “And right now we aren’t very good. So we started a back court of freshmen against an NCAA Tournament team. As you can see, it’s not a very good outcome.”

Keandre Cook paced the Bears with 22 points.

Next up: The Bears travel to play Evansville on Saturday.