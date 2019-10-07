Braves rally to take 2-1 lead over Cardinals

St. Louis, MO — Adam Wainwright made his playoff return and didn’t disappoint.

However, a Braves rally in the final inning gives Atlanta a 3-1 win and a 2-1 lead in the NLDS.

Wainwright threw 7 2/3 innings giving up 4 hits and striking out 8 batters, but didn’t get the run support he needed to get a win.

“The crowd made me, made me feel pretty good walking off the mound today,” Wainwright said. “I think they poured their heart out for me today and I poured my heart out for them today. I was loving every minute of that game. That’s one of the most fun games I’ve ever pitched.”

The Cardinals will send out Dakota Hudson for game four, a game the Cardinals need to win to force a winner-take-all game 5

“Regardless of what it is, I’m going to give it all I got,” Hudson said before game 3. “No matter what happens (Sunday), my effort level, my process my focus is going to be the same (Monday).”

First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 2:07 pm.